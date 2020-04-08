Univ. of Md. Medical System policies evolve with pandemic

The University of Maryland Medical System has implemented a new mask policy at all 13 of their locations in an effort to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.
According to a press release from UMMS, the “Universal Masking Policy,” implemented on Monday April 6 at 7 a.m., requires everyone in a UMMS acute care or ambulatory facility to wear a face mask at all times of the day. The policy will continue until further notice.
Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS, said in the release, “The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is happening on multiple fronts, and our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate and safe patient care and to ensure the safety of our workforce has never been as demanding or as important as it is right now.”
The release states that as new information about the virus becomes available via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UMMS policies will evolve and develop appropriately.
Craig Renner, director of marketing and communications at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center wrote in an email, “We have challenges ahead similar to those every other hospital is facing during this pandemic due to the disruption of supply lines of critical personal protection equipment.”
The need for equipment — now more than ever — is at an all-time high, and Renner told the Maryland Independent that the hospital only has 17 ventilators.
“Through UMMS, the supply chain, and community resources, we are scouring the landscape for additional supplies for our staff,” Renner wrote. “T. Rowe Price announced it was donating 50,000 N95 masks to our hospital.”
Other temporary implementations are now underway at the hospital, including visitor restrictions, limiting vendors and even a procedure for screening visitors for flu-like symptoms, fever, cough and sore throat.
“On March 11 we implemented restrictions to our visitor policy that limited patients to one visitor and subsequently, went further to adopt a no visitor policy,” Renner wrote.
Renner said the hospital is cleaned every day and “consistently meets and exceeds stringent regulations related to maintaining a clean environment.”
The hospital is “preparing for a potential surge in patient volume,” said Renner, and peak levels of the virus are not expected to hit Maryland for almost another month.
“The incident command team at [the hospital] continues its surveillance of, and readiness for COVID-19. We have set up triage tents,” Renner wrote. “Our plan for treating patients, if there is a surge, includes expanding our Emergency Department using these tents.”
Renner told the Maryland Independent there are priority levels for testing patience for the virus. A is the highest priority and D is the lowest. These priority levels have been implemented and categorized by their levels of severity by the Maryland Department of Health.
Priority A is hospitalized patients. Priority B is symptomatic emergency medical service personnel, health care workers and law enforcement. Priority C is medically fragile patients such as the elderly, and D is symptomatic high-risk unstable patients whose care would be altered by a diagnosis of COVID-19.
As of now, Renner and his team are “incredibly proud” of the work of all of the frontline health care workers at the hospital during this “historic hour of need.”
“We’ve taken a variety of steps to put the right policies in place. We are taking steps to plan for an expected surge in patients,” Renner wrote.
The hospital is expanding its efforts to focus on the community at large, Renner told the Maryland Independent. Partnering with the Southern Maryland Food Bank to feed school-aged kids, and with the American Red Cross to establish a blood drive, are extra steps being taken by the hospital.
“We expect to have two very successful blood drives next month,” Renner wrote. “The community we serve has been incredibly generous and supportive of all our personnel since this pandemic has started.”
For up to date information and updates about COVID-19 from UMMS, go to www.umms.org/coronavirus.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD