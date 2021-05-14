An individual in a vehicle drove up to the main gate of Joint Base Andrews around 4:45 p.m. and told base security forces that he had a bomb in his vehicle.
Following procedure, base security forces personnel shut down the main gate and cleared the area of all personnel. The individual was taken into custody and was questioned by base security forces and partner law enforcement agencies.
Bomb sniffing military working dogs did an initial sweep of the vehicle and did not find anything relevant.
Partner law enforcement agencies responded to assist with the incident and shut down traffic outside the main gate.
A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded and deployed an EOD robot that checked the vehicle for an explosive device. An EOD team member checked the vehicle while wearing a protective suit. Base security forces continue to assess the situation.
The rest of the base is operational.