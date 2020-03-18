On Thursday, March 12, at an afternoon press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and other state officials announced all Maryland public schools will be closed for the next two weeks, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, due to the coronavirus. State Superintendent Karen Salmon said the spring break will now serve as makeup days.
During another announcement made Monday, March 16, Hogan said that all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms were to be closed indefinitely starting at 5 p.m. that day. Carry-out and drive-throughs were allowed to remain open.In addition, gatherings of more than 50 people are now banned, and will be strictly enforced.
Other measures put in place by the governor as of Monday included 5,000 medical volunteer corps activated; out-of-state medical professionals allowed to practice; evictions and service shut-offs prohibited; and banks and grocery stores are to stay open.
Although there have been no identified cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County as of Monday morning, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) declared a State of Emergency effective Saturday, March 14. The emergency declaration follows a similar statewide measure signed earlier by Hogan. The county declaration authorizes the commissioner president “to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require protective measures and responses," according to a release from county government.
Hogan last week ordered all senior activity centers to close, limited visitors allowed at hospitals and jails, and announced other drastic measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He also activated the Maryland National Guard.
The state schools' superintendent planned a call on March 16 with local superintendents to discuss thoughts and plans for extended schools shutdown longer than two weeks, and to address concerns over continuity of instruction. She has applied for waver from the federal school lunch program to serve more than two meals per day to children in need, though MSDE has preemptively begun doing so already; visit mdsummermeals.org for food location information.
At a March 17 press conference, Hogan announced that the state’s primary election originally scheduled for April 28 will be postponed until Tuesday, June 2. Also, the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore will likely be postponed until “sometime in September,” rail and bus services in the state will be reduced, and all non-commercial driver’s license tests are suspended.
As positive coronavirus cases start to appear in Maryland, public schools, colleges, government agencies and others are taking precautions like restricting travel, and most public events are being canceled.
• Drive-up lunch service will be provided at Leonardtown Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Meals will be offered to all children 18 years and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during the current school closures. For more information, email foodservices@smcps.org.
• MedStar St. Mary's Hospital is no longer allowing more than one visitor into the facility per patient; additional family and friends may not enter the facility. Any visitors to those being tested for COVID-19 must seek approval from the hospitals vice president of medical affairs.
• A call center has been opened for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered. The health department buildings, including the main office in Leonardtown and harm reduction satellite office in Lexington Park, are closed to public access until further notice. Updates and information are also available at the website www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
• All senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed beginning Friday, March 13, until further notice.
• Home-delivered meals will continue as regularly scheduled; There will be no congregate meals at senior activity centers, but meals will be provided to New Towne Village and Cedar Lane Senior Living Communities.
• All St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks programs and facilities are canceled through March 29; Wicomico Shores Golf Course Pro Shop is open for golf from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, although the Riverview Restaurant is closed until further notice; all organized practices and games are canceled in St. Mary’s County parks through March 29.
• St. Marys County Library branches will be closed through March 29. All library programming and events are also canceled during that time, and meeting rooms are closed; no fines will be levied during library closure period; the Friends of the Library book sale scheduled for March 26 to 29 is canceled; the Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for March 16 is canceled.
• Courts in the Maryland Judiciary, court offices, administrative offices, units of the Judiciary, and the Offices of the Clerks of the Circuit Courts are operating on an emergency basis, with some judiciary operations will continue to the extent practicable; for more information, visit https://mdcourts.gov/ or www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ or call 301-475-4200, ext. 74163.
• There will be a 90-day extension of the April 15 deadline for federal income tax payments, as well as Maryland tax payments. No interest or penalty for late payments will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15.
• The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced that all of its regional offices and headquarters in Pikesville will be closed to the public; also, all inspections, including final inspections, annual, maintenance and licensing fire safety inspections, are being postponed; for more information, visit https://mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal.
• Outside services at the St. Mary's County Adult Detention Center, including the GED program and church services, are canceled as of Friday afternoon. Inside services, such as mental health services, will be continuing. Video visitation, as of now, will be continuing. For more information, contact the jail at 301-475-4200, ext. *3200.
• The six convenience centers and the St. Andrew's Landfill will continue normal operations until further notice.
• All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be open for regular operations until further notice, and St. Mary’s Transit System will continue regular operations until further notice.
• The St. Mary's County commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled; the planning commission meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been canceled.
• All St. Mary’s County government meeting spaces will be closed March 16 to 20, including in the Chesapeake Building and in the Potomac Building.
• St. Mary's College of Maryland students are to not return to campus until at least two weeks after the college's spring break, and classes will be taught remotely using technology. The college suspended all college-supported out-of-state travel by students, faculty or staff to locations within the United States that have declared coronavirus-related emergencies. All college-supported international travel is suspended indefinitely.
• Historic St. Mary's City will delay the planned March 17 opening to March 31; all Historic St. Mary's City events and programs are canceled until further notice; Historic St. Mary’s City walking trails remain open.
• All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Washington will be closed through March 27.
• Additionally, Masses open to the public at all Catholic parishes, missions and campus ministries will not be celebrated until further notice; weddings and funerals may proceed but attendance should be limited to immediate family.
• The Episcopal Diocese of Washington announced on March 11 that all of its churches, including those in St. Mary's County, would be closing or canceling all services for at leasts two weeks.
EVENT CANCELATIONS
• Historic St. Mary’s City said that the museum’s Maryland Day celebration, scheduled for March 21, has been officially canceled due to the virus.
• St. Mary's College of Maryland athletics will be suspending all sports competition and practice through April 3. St. Mary's College student-athletes have been advised to return home during this time period.
• The St. Mary’s County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer Recognition Banquet, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled.
• The Southern Maryland Fishing Fair and Boat Safety Exposition scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds has been postponed until Aug. 29 and 30. For more, visit www.smrfo.com.
• A St. Patrick’s Day dinner planned for March 21 at Christ Church in Chaptico has been canceled.
• Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue has canceled its seafood dinner planned for March 22.
• The drive-through fried chicken dinner planned at 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad in Avenue on Sunday, March 29, has been canceled.
• The March 22 bluegrass concert at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville with Sideline Bluegrass has been cancelled; those who have purchased tickets can either be moved over to the April 5 show or refunded in full.
• The Youth Risk Behavior Survey town hall meeting scheduled by the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Public Schools for March 16 is being postponed until a later date. The rescheduled date will be shared with the community when it is available.
• Maryland Day event at the St. Clement's Island Museum on March 25 has been canceled.
OTHER INFORMATION
• A state of emergency was declared in Maryland on March 5, and Hogan said the state’s health department and emergency management agency will “ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”
• Guidance for long-term and continuing-care communities was provided by the governor's office on Tuesday. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are at a significantly higher risk from COVID-19, with morbidity and mortality rates that are three to five times higher than most flu seasons. The Maryland Department of Health issued the following guidance for facilities that serve older people: Restrict access to essential visits only; Restrict activities and visitors with potential for exposure; Actively screen individuals entering the building and restrict entry to those with respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19; Require all individuals entering the building to wash their hands at entry; Establish processes to allow remote communication for residents and others; and Prohibit all staff from international travel.
• A press release from the governor's office states the Maryland Department of Budget and Management is advising state agencies to cancel out-of-state travel.
• Jay Perman, the chancellor of University System of Maryland, said in a March 10 release: “I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus — for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break. (USM spring break begins Saturday, March 14, and ends Sunday, March 22.) During those two weeks or longer, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.” The release continued, “Given this guidance, I understand that USM presidents may need to cancel classes one or more days this week so that students, faculty, and staff can plan for this change in schedule post-spring break. … While this means that some classes may be canceled this week, all campuses will remain open before, during, and after spring break.”
Preventative measures offered
No vaccine is available for COVID-19, but preventative measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, avoiding touching eyes, mouth and nose, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfecting frequently are recommended by the St. Mary’s health department.
The CDC does not recommend using face masks for the general public, but only for health care providers, emergency medical services and those who show symptoms of the illness or those helping others who may be sick.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flu, which could include coughing, fever or shortness of breath.
The county health department said if showing symptoms, call a health care provider and to not visit the provider without first calling. For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call 211.