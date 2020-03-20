The Charles County Department of Health acknowledges that social distancing may pose challenges to our mental and emotional well-being. Social interaction often serves as a coping mechanism during an emergency. It is important to remember if you are having feelings of anxiety or worry this is normal in this type of situation. Secondly, remember that things will get better and return to normal.
Strategies that can be used to help cope during this time:
• Unplug: Avoid excessive exposure to TV and the internet; choose small windows of time to watch and then find ways to cleanse yourself of it.
• Try to Relax: Practice exercises such as deep breathing and meditation to help reduce worry.
• Try to stay busy: Engage in a hobby, activity that you enjoy or get some exercise.
• Rest: Get plenty of rest
• Stay Connected: Phone a friend, use technology to stay connected with others socially during this time.
Individuals with pre-existing behavioral health conditions should continue with their treatment plans during an emergency and monitor for any new symptoms.
Call your health care provider if stress reactions interfere with your daily activities for several days in a row. Take care of your body and your mind.
The writer is with the Charles County Department of Health.