A "light at the end of the tunnel" of the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Southern Maryland on Wednesday morning when University of Maryland Charles Regional employees received the first COVID-19 vaccines in the region.
Jessica Hernandez, a registered nurse at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, received the first vaccine at the hospital, and the first in the tri-county region, on Wednesday morning just days after the vaccine received emergency use authorization in the United States and shortly after the first U.S. health care employees began receiving the vaccine earlier this week.
Hospital workers are first in line to receive the vaccine, the current incarnation of which was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which received emergency use authorization at the end of last week. A vaccine developed by Moderna is in the process of approval and has been vetted by the FDA.
The vaccine will be delivered to all hospitals in Maryland within the next two weeks, according to Dr. Jinlene Chan, the state's acting deputy health secretary, and will begin to be distributed to nursing homes within the next two weeks as well.
The Charles County hospital was the first in the region to begin vaccinating its workers, giving its first doses on Wednesday. UM Charles spokesperson Craig Renner said the hospital received an initial batch of 35 doses, which it expected to spread among doctors, nurses, pharmacist and other staff which work directly with COVID-19 patients.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses, which are placed three weeks apart.
MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown had not yet received any vaccines as of Wednesday morning, but spokesperson Holly Meyer said she anticipated them to arrive later in the week.
CalvertHealth Medical Center in Prince Frederick was also not included within the first two dozen hospitals to receive the vaccine, but does have everything prepared for when it arrives, according to spokesperson Theresa Johnson, with refrigeration prepared for the vaccines which must be kept at extremely low temperatures, and vaccinators trained to follow safety protocols.
The initial batch to Maryland from the federal government includes 155,000 first doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines, Chan said at the governor's Tuesday afternoon press conference, and the state could get 300,000 by the end of the year.
The initial hospital allocations are traveling directly to hospitals from the federal government. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will set up clinics at long-term care facilities, where staff and residents will be vaccinated.
Hogan said the state is setting aside vaccines for police, fire and EMS workers to be distributed soon through local health departments.
Locally, distribution plans largely depend on availability.
Some St. Mary's health department officials will receive the vaccine depending on the initial supply, including those who are providing testing and vaccinations. Other high-priority, high-risk groups may also be vaccinated by the health department if quantity allows, Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's health officer, said in a statement to Southern Maryland News.
But as of Tuesday, the health officer said it was unknown how much vaccine the department would initially get, or when it would arrive.
The current phase of the vaccination plan includes health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders. Next, those at significantly higher risk of severe COVID-19 will be vaccinated, then those in critical, essential infrastructure roles, and people at moderately high risk of severe COVID-19. The final phase will include the general public.
There will likely not be enough vaccine for the country's general public to receive it until spring of 2021, the Associated Press estimated.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently only approved for those over 16, Chan said, and some mild symptoms, such as a fever, headache or soreness in the area of the shot, are expected, but last one to two days.