Vaccines open to everyone over 16

Anyone over 16 can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at the state's mass vaccination centers, if they can get an appointment, and all providers are required to offer shots to anyone over the age of 16 by Monday, April 12, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced this week.
The opening is ahead of schedule, as vaccine rollout has sped up, with more mass vaccination sites popping up and more vaccine supply coming into the state's hands as the federal government ramps up distribution.
A total of 100,864 residents of the tri-county region have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. An additional 2,795 have received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Southern Maryland residents can sign up for a vaccine at any of the state-run mass vaccination sites, the closest of which is located at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Residents can register at the website onestop.md.gov/govax or by calling 1-855-634-6829.
The state also began opening no-appointment lines at some mass vaccination sites; however, as of Wednesday, no date for no-appointment lines had been noted for the Regency location.
While some of the state's other providers, county health departments and pharmacies have already started vaccinating the 16-and-up populations, they will all be required to do so by the state starting on Monday, April 12.
All three local health departments have now opened their own clinics to preregistration for anyone 16 and older. Preregistration allows anyone to sign up now, and complete the process when appointments become available.
Calvert County residents can sign up at www.calvertcountymd.gov/vaccine or by calling 410-535-0218. St. Mary's residents can sign up at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/. Charles residents can sign up at www.charlescountyhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-registration/.
Residents can also sign up to get the shot at individual pharmacies across the region, including Giant, Walgreens, CVS, Safeway, Walmart and Weis.
Those ages 16 and 17 should request the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as it is the only vaccine currently approved for that age group.