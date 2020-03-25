VConnections holds virtual vet coffee breaks, homebound calls

In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak, VConnections, a nonprofit organization assisting veterans, has moved its weekly coffee breaks online at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
VConnections will also offer veteran resource and entitlement sessions via virtual meetings or phone calls by appointments.
VConnections has also received calls to its veterans homebound visiting program and that also will be offered to our senior veteran’s/widow’s households they currently visit and to all senior veterans and families who would like to receive a visit be it virtual or via a phone call.
These sessions are designed to bring awareness, comfort and connectivity to the community.
To set-up appointments and get access to virtual coffee break meetings call VConnections founder and execuitve director Bill Buffington at 202-330-2853 or 301-861-3383. For more information, visit vconnections.org.
Landfill, recycling center encourage precautions
The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Centers are reducing their operation hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The Charles County Landfill and the Piney Church Mulching Facility operating hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Saturday, March 21. Trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds will not be allowed to enter the landfill after 3 p.m. The Recycling center hours will remain unchanged. The Environmental Resources Division will continue to monitor the situation and modify the hours as needed.
Waste disposal is a critical public health essential service and the Environmental Resources Division is asking patrons to help reduce the COVID-19 pandemic impact to trash haulers, employees and citizens. The following precautions are encouraged to help reduce transmission and exposure to employees and the public:
Delay spring cleaning: Please reduce the number of visits and when possible limit trips to drop-ff spoilable or household waste only.
Self Service: All landfill and recycling center employees will be practicing social distancing to protect themselves and residents. Please be prepared to self-unload your vehicle, bring assistance if needed.
Bag Waste: When self-hauling household and spoilable waste, please make sure items are bagged. This will reduce the exposure of waste to employees and help prevent cross contamination to other patrons.
Hire a Hauler: When possible, residents are encouraged to hold bulk items or utilize a curbside collection service.
Skip Saturday afternoon: Visit outside of peak hours. The landfill is no longer able to provide an express lane on Saturdays.
Limit your transaction: Bring your own pen, pay with exact change, or write a check.
Prewrite your check: Checks must include the driver’s license number, date of birth, expiration date, and valid phone number.
These recommendations are made to help minimize potential exposure to employees and residents.
For more information on the Charles County Landfill, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Landfill or call the landfill and recycling information line is 301-932-5656.
College Board announces AP exam changes
The College Board last week announced a change to the 2019-20 Advanced Placement testing season in response to the coronavirus. Due to nationwide school closures, the College Board is offering students access to remote-learning activities and the option to take a 45-minute exam online.
According to the College Board, students who are already registered for an exam can choose to cancel at no charge. The College Board will provide two dates for each AP subject exam – the dates will be announced by April 3 through the College Board. Charles County Public Schools will also publish the new schedule.
This means students will have two dates to choose from if they want to take the exam online. Options the College Board is exploring for students to submit an online exam include using a computer, tablet or smartphone, as well as providing a photo of handwritten work. All AP exams will only include content covered in class by early March.
On Wednesday, the College Board will launch a new online resource for students taking exams including free, live AP review courses. The courses will be run by AP teachers, available on demand and feature content to use alongside any resources provided by classroom teachers.
The AP review courses will focus on and review skills and concepts from the first 75 percent of a course. Supplementary lessons will be provided by the College Board to cover the remaining 25 percent of a course.
CCPS will provide updates on AP exams as more information becomes available.
The College Board has schedule and test change information posted on the website at apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/news-changes/coronavirus-update.
Blue Crabs announce virtual Read-a-Thon
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the beginning of their virtual Read-a-Thon presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union to promote reading given the current break in the school year due to COVID-19. The Blue Crabs typically visit a few area schools every week for a reading assembly to promote their Pinch Onto Books Reading Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Through this program, every kid that reads at least four books gets a ticket to a Blue Crabs game. Typically, these bookmarks are handed out to every student in each school, but given the situation, bookmarks can be downloaded on our website, www.somdbluecrabs.com, under “Tickets”, on the tab named “Reading Bookmark”.
Given the hiatus in the school year at the moment, the Blue Crabs, in an effort to continue the spread of reading, will read a book on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday for the time being. One lucky family that tunes in will win a family four pack of tickets.
“During this unprecedented situation, we want to not only continue the spread of reading in our community, but also give Southern Marylanders a break from the chaos through our virtual Read-a-Thon,” said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.