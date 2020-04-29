Virus crisis yields auto insurance rebates

With mandates to work from home, limit trips to stores and other restrictions in place due to the coronavirus crisis, plus the financial hardships that have been the result of those limitations, insurance providers have been asked to lend a hand.
The aid for motorists carrying automobile insurance is a nationwide effort by providers. Late last week, State Farm Automobile Insurance Co. announced a $2 billion rebate for customers to help them through the challenging financial times during the health crisis.
“With schools and businesses closed, and many of us sheltering in our homes, people are driving less right now, so we’re returning value to customers as we anticipate fewer auto claims,” the Illinois-based auto insurer said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Erie Insurance announced that it will reduce rates for personal and commercial customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Once approved and implemented, the estimated amount of financial relief for Erie Insurance customers is estimated to be approximately $200 million.
“For 95 years, ERIE’s promise to our customers has remained the same: to be there when they need us most,” stated Erie Insurance President and CEO Tim NeCastro. “Now, more than ever, we are centered on the Golden Rule and committed to providing near perfect protection and near-perfect service at the lowest possible cost.”
“The top auto insurers are offering rebates of about 25% on monthly premiums,” Adam Johnson, a research analyst at Quote Wizard, an insurance comparison website, told The Calvert Recorder during a telephone interview. Johnson said the initial wave of rebates will cover April and May. “This could extend further,” Johnson added, explaining that the situation is likely to remain up in the air after May.
In a post earlier this year, before the coronavirus crisis erupted, Quote Wizard reported that Marylanders spend an average of $1,769 per year on car insurance.
Local American National agent Robin Marshall of Marshall & Associates of Prince Frederick said her clients who have paid their auto insurance premiums in full to the national provider will receive a 15% credit for April and May.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” said Marshall, noting that many of her clients, including those with auto coverage from American National, are not creating much exposure on the roads plus, in some cases, are dealing with unemployment.
The Maryland Insurance Administration, a state-run consumer protection agency, has been working with auto insurance carriers to give policyholders in the Old Line State a break.
“At Gov. [Larry] Hogan’s (R) direction, we have reached out, been working with carriers in an effort to have them make reasonable accommodations for Maryland citizens that are struggling with the new reality that we’re in during this emergency situation,” said Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner Al Redmer. “Fortunately, carriers are working with their customers. Many are reducing their premiums based on the fact that they aren’t driving as much. It’s important to note that all carriers are handling this just a little bit differently. So, it’s important that you contact your insurance producer or carrier to get specific details regarding any accommodations for your personal policy.”
