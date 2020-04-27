Waldorf car wash cited for violating emergency order

The owner of a Waldorf car wash was "charged criminally for willfully violating" the governor's emergency executive order closing non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Maryland State Police press release
On April 24 at approximately 7:07 p.m., the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack received a citizen complaint by phone stating that the Sparkle Car Wash located at 3380 Leonardtown Road was allegedly still open for business, contrary to the Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) executive order. Troopers had responded to the same business days prior for the same complaint, according to the MSP press release, and notified the business owner, Muhammad Usman Arsad of Alexandria, Va., in person that operating the car wash was a direct violation of the governor's order and that he needed to close the car wash portion of the business immediately.
Shortly after receiving the second citizen complaint, troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to Sparkle Car Wash again and observed the car wash open for business and being patronized by citizens, according to the press release. Contact was made with Arsad by the responding troopers who again told him that he must close the car wash portion of his business, according to the police report. Subsequently, Arsad was charged criminally for "willfully violating the Governor's Executive Order," which is a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and up to one year in jail, according to the press release.
Under the governor's executive order, all car washes are considered non-essential businesses and must remain closed until the order to remain closed is rescinded. The order to close car washes includes automatic drive through, touch-less and manual self-service car washes. "Anyone violating this executive order is subject to criminal prosecution," the MSP press release stated.
DARWIN WEIGEL