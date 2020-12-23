Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church held a giveaway of personal protective equipment Saturday on Mall Circle Road in Waldorf aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19 in the Charles County.
The first 100 vehicles to arrive were given free supplies, including three rolls of individually wrapped toilet paper, five white washable cotton masks, two pairs of latex gloves, one travel bottle of hand sanitizer and one package of hand sanitizing wipes.
Chino Walters, pastor of Greater Morning Star, said the church’s objective has always been to be an advocate for supporting help in the community for those less fortunate. Walters said cars were lined up an hour before church members began dispersing items in anticipation of the event.
“We thought it was just our duty to pass out items free of charge, to be a blessing to the less fortunate,” Walters said. “They were excited by it, they were surprised that we actually were giving out the quality of items that we were.”
Trovon Williams, marketing director for Greater Morning Star, said the church is always looking for ways to be involved in the community, especially during the holidays and difficult times. Williams said the church came up with ideas on how to mobilize efforts and wanted to do something that was timely and relevant to the situation.
“It’s a sobering moment for us to be able to recognize what we have been through. No matter what your demographic is we have all been stifled by this pandemic,” Williams said. “We showed we are invested. We were able to give out to our community and it was rewarding in both respects.” Williams said some community residents may take personal protective equipment for granted, but the reality is people are re-using and running low on items because they do not have the available necessary resources. In response, he said members of the church packed the bags and made sure everyone was given appropriate amounts.
“I think it’s essential, our community thrives when we are able to share,” Williams said. “We believe that minor moves cause major movements and if we can do our part to lift the community, it will lift the mentality around the holiday season. We want to service the community we live in, [so] why not be part of the solution at this moment.”
Walters said the church has been part of the community for about eight years and continually is involved in events beneficial for residents. He said the church partnered with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for a prayer walk in June 2017 calling for a reduction of violence in the county, as well as an annual backpack drive for school students.
“Our objective is for this to be a springboard that we will continue to provide the necessary items for our community,” Walters said. “We plan on doing this until this COVID-19 not only gets stabilized but stops plaguing our community.”
