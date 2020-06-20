Waldorf mall reopens after three months of closure

St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf reopened Saturday, according to a mall press release.
As part of the reopening process, the property released a COVID-19 exposure control policy, developed in conjunction with a team of experts in the fields of epidemiology and environmental health and safety. The policy can be viewed in its entirety at www.simon.com/covid19safetyprotocols.
St. Charles Towne Center’s enhanced safety protocols have been shared with all tenants, who are expected to adhere to the same policies in their tenant spaces.
Additionally, the property's management has joined forces with local nonprofit organizations to support initiatives aimed at assisting those in the community experiencing hardship as a result of the novel coronavirus.
“We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives," Carlos Saniel, general manager of the Waldorf mall, said in the press release.
The health and safety measures include:
• Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.
• Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.
• Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
• Employee safety protections include implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other recommended practices.
• Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas, as well as coordinated traffic flow with signage and distance markers.
St. Charles Towne Center closed on March 19 in order to address the spread of the coronavirus. The mall provides more than 2,000 jobs and contributes annually $9.7 million in sales tax and $1.5 million in property tax revenue to the state, according to the press release.
“Our property is an integral part of our community not only in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, but also job creation, small business growth and community support," Saniel said in the press release. "We look forward to once again serving the needs of our community, and doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”
In addition to reopening, St. Charles Towne Center has joined a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and nonprofit organizations, the press release stated.
Darwin Weigel