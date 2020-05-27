Water park opening in limbo

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the waters at a popular summertime spot for Calvert residents remain calm. When the first big splash for 2020 will take place at Chesapeake Beach Water Park is anybody’s guess.
“The town continues to work with the Maryland Health Department and the Calvert County Health Department and are preparing for either a shortened season or the elimination of the 2020 season,” Chesapeake Beach Town Administrator Holly Wahl stated in her May report, which was submitted at the mayor and council’s virtual meeting Thursday.
A typical summer would have the 26-year-old park opening on Memorial Day weekend. However, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has the town’s major recreational attractions closed.
On its website, water park officials noted that all staff positions for the 2020 season have been filled.
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved the facility’s fiscal year 2021 operating budget of $1.3 million.
Council Vice President Valerie Beaudin asked if a potential revenue loss had been factored into the budget.
“We don’t know when the water park is going to open,” said Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney.
Wahl noted in her report that access to Bayfront Park, also known as Brownies Beach, remains closed.
Over the weekend of May 16 and 17, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received calls about individuals on the beach.
“It’s not any residents doing that,” said Sgt. Tom Phelps of the sheriff’s office’s Twin Beach Patrol, adding that the intruders were visitors from Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
“This thing [coronavirus] is still here,” said Mahoney, noting that the number of Chesapeake Beach residents diagnosed with COVID-19 has increased. “Up is up and up is not good. People from highly infected areas are coming down here.”
Other meeting highlights
Prior to the meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed utility fund budget for FY 2021. With modifications, the utility fund budget was unanimously approved during the meeting.
The council also approved the annual budget for the water reclamation treatment plant.
Two five-year contracts related to the annual Light Up the Town Christmas displays were awarded during the meeting. The council awarded a $264,750 contract to Windmill Farms for installation and a $76,050 contract to Wires Inc. for “display electrical connection.”
Wahl reported Chesapeake Beach’s self-response to the 2020 Census stood at 68.9% in late May. The town’s response is higher than the national, state and county self-response percentages. Wahl reminded town residents to keep census submission confirmations received for a chance to win prizes from the waterpark. She also reminded residents that Mahoney and North Beach Mayor Mike Benton are locked in a “friendly competition” regarding which town finishes with the best census response rate.
