“Sociologically, we’re in uncharted territory.”
St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Capt. David Yingling, when asked whether a spate of murders had to do with pandemic behavior
“We don’t want to think we can just run roughshod around here and do whatever we want. Spikes go up, people die, people get sick and we’re all supposed to say ‘Oh, well. Too bad.’ We want to do it respectfully.”
St. Mary’s Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), when told county commissioners weren’t willing to “buck the governor” on COVID-19 restaurant restrictions
“I sized everything up and realized I wasn’t going to remain solvent during this duration, this unknown duration.”
Smokey Joes owner Denise Carter, on closing her Leonardtown restaurant at the beginning of the pandemic
“Doesn’t matter if it’s a tornado, hurricane, whatever; people are always going to keep drinking and smoking.”
International Beverage employee Tony Delozier, on liquor stores remaining open during the stay-at-home order
“Everyone in the world is trying to get [personal protective equipment] now. It’s just not there.”
Terri Van Asdlen, who orders supplies for the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, at the beginning of the pandemic
“We’re hoping that we can have just a mild outbreak here in St. Mary’s County, but we need to be prepared for anything.”
MedStar St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Michaels, at the beginning of the pandemic when the hospital was eyeing Hollywood firehouse as a satellite facility in the event cases got out of hand; the facility has not been needed
“Now that you can’t be in your building, how do you be the church?”
The Rev. Greg Syler of Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park, on running a food drive in the church parking lot
“I think, maybe they’re scared, anxious about what’s going on.”
Cromwell’s Firearms owner Tom Cromwell, referring to an uptick in gun purchases early in the pandemic
“We’re collecting names and addresses and putting together a list so we can take [vaccines] out into the community.”
Charles Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney earlier this month
“Kids are getting tired [of virtual learning]. We have students in our special needs program who need more than a computer. They need life skills.”
Charles Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein in December
There has been “no increase in the spread [of COVID-19] in our schools.”
Superintendent Kim Hill emphasized in December when speaking about administrators not seeing virus spread
“We thought that coughing and sneezing would spread the virus through water droplets, now we think that through normal conversation, people can pass it.”
Dr. Suzan Lowry said last April as science developed around the novel coronavirus
“As announced, Charles County will begin reopening on this Friday, May 29.”
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) at the meeting last year
“My daughter would not let me know how she felt — she felt it would scare me. ... My nephew felt that I was strong enough to beat it, he would not say anything, but he never left my side.”
Gloria Burroughs, then 63, in June last year when she was commended for surviving COVID-19
“Maybe it impedes on our personal time a little bit, but most of us, especially now with the present pandemic, don’t mind at all because we find it’s beneficial for us and the patients.”
Calvert Internal Medicine President Dr. Jonathan Lowenthal, on the benefits of TeleHealth
“It was ripping us apart, but at all costs we want to protect our staff and our patients and our families.”
Calvert Hospice Director Jean Fleming, on the facility being unable to accept new admissions
“It’s a terrible experience, but it’s one you just have to stay strong and push past. You also have to realize the big picture and realize it’s not just you, it’s the whole world [that’s affected].”
Northern High School senior Bryce Howard, on losing most of his final year
“If I knew my senior year was going to end so abruptly, I would have been a better student.”
Huntingtown High School senior James Graves last year, on his virtual graduation message
“I’m sure you have felt limited, restrained and disappointed, but you mustn’t let the COVID-19 experience limit your future. In fact, you can use this experience which is unlike any previous high school class to catapult yourself into the world.”
Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Curry, in his message to the Class of 2020
“I spent quarantine the same way everyone else did; I slept in until 1 p.m., watched shows on Netflix, ate too much and tried to become TikTok famous.”
Northern High School Class President Abrielle Bender, in a speech to her senior classmates
“But senior year made me shiver / Such bad news that was delivered / Couldn’t go beyond our doorstep / Afraid we’d miss our last step / And I can’t remember if I cried / When I read I had to stay inside.”
Northern High senior Zach Staver, in his song “Patriot Pride,” which is sung to the tune of Don McLean’s “American Pie”
“We waited and waited and then I said, ‘You know I really think we need to make a decision because everywhere we look to put on our fair would not be good all the way around.’”
Calvert County Fair board member Carol Lee, on having to cancel the event for the first time in 133 years
“As long as this [pandemic] thing is in place, we just have to go with the flow.”
Musician Joe Norris, on playing virtually at the American Chestnut Land Trust’s Passport to Preservation
“We need these outlets, and the arts are uplifting and are transformative and exactly what we need in the middle of a crisis.”
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Director Stacey Hann-Ruff on ArtsWalk
“Just being able to practice with the girls and be on campus in general has been a giant positive for me.”
St. Mary’s College of Maryland senior soccer captain Maddie Webb, on seeing her teammates again
“We’re going to keep going until they go back to school.”
The Rev. Robert P. Hahn, senior pastor of Chesapeake Church about End Hunger in Calvert’s County’s effort to provide daily meals to students
“It is kind of creepy.”
Prince Frederick resident Victoria Yost, of the similar scenarios between the coronavirus and her 2015 novel “Wildflowers”
“We have asked staff to step out of its comfort zone to help.”
CalvertHealth Medical Center Nursing Officer Diane Couchman, on her colleagues’ willingness to adapt
“The 2008 event was a slide. This is more of a cliff.”
Kelly Robertson Slagle, Calvert economic development director, comparing the coronavirus economic impacts with the Great Recession
“This is an interruption of the grieving process. There are going to be concerns.”
Sewell Funeral Home’s Roshonne Sewell, on the Prince Frederick-based business dealing with the pandemic
“At home, we walk through the door without kissing and hugging, and immediately go to change our clothes and shower.”
Lusby resident Christina Santivasci, a Calvert 911 dispatcher and mother of five sons, whose husband is a professional firefighter
“At the end of the day, I think when the smoke clears, this is helping people understand what is available.”
Southern Maryland Relief owner Charlie Mattingly, on the stigma that comes along with the use of medical cannabis and lightened restrictions on the process of purchasing it during the pandemic
“There are still concerns out there. … We fear what we don’t know.”
North Point art teacher and coach James Ball, on how others may have fears allayed after seeing safety precautions in place in school buildings