Due to the current State of Emergency, the Southern Maryland Women, Infants and Children Program will continue to issue food benefits electronically for all eligible program clients, but onsite WIC clinic services have been temporarily discontinued to reduce the risk of customer exposure to COVID-19, according to a health department press release.
For questions about the WIC program benefits or services, email charlecounty.wic@maryland.gov. The WIC program staff will respond to emails as soon as possible, according to the press release.
Additionally, in-person services from the Local Behavioral Health Authority will be discontinued. For assistance, contact mdh.charlescoutyCSA@maryland.gov, call 301-609-5757, or fax 301-609-5749.