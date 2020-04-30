With venues closed, entertainers host virtual gatherings

Although venues, bars and restaurants closed to the public, some entertainers are hosting virtual gatherings in hopes of keeping their operation afloat and the spirit of entertainment alive.
In an effort to conform to the social distancing order and maintain the size of gatherings to under 10 people, some entertainers are looking to the summer months and turning to the internet to bring people together in unique ways.
Sean Webb, or “DJ Wonder” of Waldorf, is a DJ who has been spinning the discs in some form for over 35 years. He told the Maryland Independent he knows DJs who are hosting sessions over the web.
“There is a guy here in the DMV area who hosted a virtual prom online,” Webb said. “People had a link and used smart TVs ... they can go on the internet and stream him. If you have surround sound you can dance in the house. I haven’t had anyone request for me to do that yet, but I am willing to give it a try.”
He said that he has been “a little frustrated” recently, mostly due to the fact that he has been in the industry for decades and is not used to such a dry spell. He added that he is “lucky” that being a DJ is not his main source of income.
Although not a full time DJ, he told the Maryland Independent that his peak as an entertainer was hosting a gathering for Prince years ago in Raleigh, N.C.
“That was pretty amazing, I still can’t believe it,” Webb said. “I wish we had smartphones back then, I would have had so many great pictures.”
He said, to actually see Prince in action, he observed a different perspective of artists and gained a lot of respect for their profession.
“He just did a concert, and for him to leave the venue and come to a nightclub and perform for another hour was just amazing to me,” Webb said.
He told The Enquirer-Gazette if there is one thing party goers — who are naturally attracted to large gatherings — can learn from this state of emergency, it is to take personal hygiene seriously.
“The situation has really woken a lot of people up,” Webb said. “I really hope this has made people more aware about being clean. I have been taking notes myself. I make sure I don’t touch my face.”
He told the Maryland Independent that he has had a lot of gatherings postponed to the late summer months of August and September and personally believes that the warm weather will “kill” the virus.
“[The customers] want to make sure they have [the gatherings] still,” Webb said. “Everyone is saying, right now, that the heat is supposed to kill [the virus] and it makes sense.”
Cedric Warren, director for We Coll’n Djs Enterprises LLC located in Waldorf, has DJed for private celebrity events, artists and weddings.
He told The Enquirer-Gazette in an email — during this state of limbo — the first step to moving forward is “educating ourselves on the virus.”
”Follow health guidelines,” Warren wrote. “As a company, we must find ways to innovate and adapt to a new normal.”
Warren later explained that, although no large gatherings are permitted, the company has had some requests for smaller crowds.
”One of our DJ’s was booked for a 40th Birthday party gig after the order gathering order was implemented,” Warren wrote. “The client wanted us to host the event after 8 p.m. with a house full of people.”
He wrote that he then informed the client of three options in which the company could be of service, adding that the client was dissatisfied and upset with the options.
Warren told The Enquirer-Gazette the that virtual parties are an option, but he “enjoys in person events,” in part due to technical difficulties that can occur.
[The company] hosted a birthday party via a YouTube and Facebook stream,” Warren wrote. “People actually had a great time. I was a bit nervous because I didn’t know how the sound quality and connection would hold up ... but the event was a complete success.”
He added that he enjoys in person events because you “can feel the music and the energy of the people,” but is willing to adjust to the new normal with an open mind.
Warren told The Enquirer-Gazette that he thinks Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is doing a “excellent job” during this time, and wants to thank him for securing personal protective equipment, masks and enough tests to reopen Maryland. ”Gov. Hogan and his wife have done an excellent job communicating with the state, and has been an example to a lot of other states,” Warren wrote. “As long as he continues to value human life over consumerism, I’ll continue to ride that purple wave he speaks of.”
He told The Enquirer-Gazette that — as an African American — it is important, since that group of people is being affected disproportionally, that they all survive and that it is “about being smart.”
Celeste Vee, a performing musician based in Washington, D.C., said virtual events can add more pressure to a performer.
”There is the pressure to really entertain and keep their attention,” Vee said. “It is really challenging. Everyone has to stop and watch. It is a different experience.” Vee added that the entertainers “can’t hear what the audience hears.” “It goes through the platform and what comes out on the other end is not necessarily what you are putting into it,” Vee said.
She said that she is using this down time to learn new skills and show that virtual events are an option.
