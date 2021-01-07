A woman who was shot dead by police during yesterday's protest that turned into a riot at the U.S. Capitol was previously a resident of Calvert County.
The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed Ashli Babbitt, 35, now of San Diego, had been shot by an officer on Wednesday as throngs of people, identified as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump (R), stormed into the Capitol building as Congress was in the process of certifying the results of the highly contentious 2020 presidential election.
"Medical assistance was rendered immediately," a release from the Capitol Police says. Babbitt "was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries."
Babbitt, who was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was a former Calvert resident, court and state property records show, living in Huntingtown with her future husband, Aaron. The home was sold in 2017.
The Capitol police officer who fired the shot, whose name has not been disclosed, was placed on administrative leave, and their police powers suspended pending an investigation, as per agency policy, the release says.