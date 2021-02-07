The inaugural edition of Women to Watch Southern Maryland, sponsored by APG Media of Chesapeake, will be featured in Southern Maryland News on March 26, 2021. The Women to Watch project is shining a spotlight on the work, dedication and example of area women who lead in their field and those who embody strength, leadership and integrity, both navigating their career path and within their local community. These extraordinary women will be highlighted and acknowledged in this special insert with profiles written about them. This edition will also contain content that pays tribute to the many women who courageously shaped history and changed our world.
APG Media of Chesapeake invites readers to nominate and vote for these fierce females who exemplify excellence, both navigating their career path and as contributing members to their community. These are the women who are breaking stereotypes to positively impacting our world today while inspiring the next generation of girls. The nominations are arranged by categories that positively impact and change the quality, equity, health and safety of our entire community. Nominate your favorite trailblazer soon, the nomination portal on www.somdnews.com/womentowatch will be open until Tuesday, February 9 and will close for nomination acceptances by 11:59pm
An internal APG Media of Chesapeake committee will then consider the following criteria for nominee inclusion into the 2021 Women to Watch glossy magazine inserted into Southern Maryland News. How does the nominee give back to their community? How does the nominee give back to their industry? Does the nominee coach or mentor younger women in her sphere of influence? Does this woman have stand out qualities that inspire others? Does this woman leave the room and the people in it in a better place than when they entered?
One nominee will have a video produced about her work that will debut in April. For more information on this program please contact Betsy Griffin at APG Media of Chesapeake, 443 239-0307 or email bgriffin@chespub.com.