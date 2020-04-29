Working during COVID-19

Although it might seem like it to some, the world hasn’t stopped during the COVID-19 crisis.
Some employees continue to work, and Dunkirk resident and Calvert County Commission President Kelly D. McConkey (R) has been busy. He recently tore down a house for former commissioner Susan Shaw.
Shaw, who served on the board from 2003 to 2015, “downsized” and moved from Huntingtown to North Beach two years ago, she said.
She and Guy Stone Jr., whom she calls her “sweetheart,” purchased a home at 4008 2nd St. They recently had McConkey tear down the adjacent house at 4006 2nd St. that Shaw said was moldy and collapsing in on itself.
“Kids and homeless people were getting into it,” she said, adding that the town got a court order to have the house, which was built in 1929, demolished.
A Casper, Wyo., native and semi-retired pyschotherapist, Susan (Ellsworth) Shaw plans to expand her house, which was built in 1900.
“We hired Kelly to remove the house, grade and seed” the property, she said.
In addition to her home expansion, Shaw, who also owns some rental properties, plans to write a book about her late husband, Capt. Colin F. Shaw Jr., who died in a plane crash at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 1, 1991.
“It was the first commercial aviation crash where the government assumed legal responsibility,” she said. Shaw said an air traffic controller cleared for landing the U.S. Airways jet that her husband was working on while a commuter plane was waiting for takeoff.
An Associated Press story from May 7, 1991, said that, although he was in the cockpit, Colin Shaw, then 48, wasn’t piloting the plane at the time of the crash with a Skywest commuter plane. Thirty-four people died in the crash, including Shaw and 33 who were on the commuter plane. A May 18, 1991, Baltimore Sun story said the Boeing 737 struck the commuter plane as the jet was landing at twilight, and then it skidded into an unused fire station. A May 7, 1991, LA Times story said that an investigative report showed that the airport’s 20-year-old ground radar system was malfunctioning at the time of the crash and might have helped the employee see that a plane was sitting on the runway. The radar system had a history of service problems dating back at least 10 years. In the most recent performance evaluation of the employee, Robin Lee Wascher, in December 1990, the controller lost track of a plane taxiing onto a runway on which another plane was about to land — an incident that sounds eerily similar to the one that led to the Feb. 1, 1991, collision, the L.A. Times reported.
Shaw said her book will include information on how she was treated by the federal government following the crash, including the Federal Aviation Association, National Transportation Safety Board and the Justice Department.
“I settled with the government the night before the fourth anniversary of the crash,” she said.
An interesting life
One may say that Shaw has lived an interesting life.
“I’m going to write a book about my life after the book about the crash,” she said.
After graduating from high school, she earned a degree in Spanish and psychology from a university in Pueblo, Mexico. She then went to work as a Spanish teacher for a year on the Wind River Indian Reservation in northwest Wyoming.
Although she enjoyed that job, Shaw said she caught the “travel bug” and took a job working as a caseworker for the welfare department in Washington, D.C., in 1971-72 “when heroin was a big problem.”
“I had a loaded gun stuck in my face” in D.C., she said.
Shaw related that a man whom she came across during her social work — who had been charged with sexual violations of his three daughters — burned down the house where she was living. Shaw said the occupants of the house — where she had been living in the basement — barely escaped.
She then had a “bad accident” while riding on the back of a motorcycle with her brother. The motorcycle was struck by a car driven by a woman who ran a red light, Shaw said. The vehicle, which was driven by a college professor, crushed Shaw’s right leg and severed an artery.
A 19-year-old fireman who heard the crash ran 1 1/2 blocks to the scene, Shaw said. He made a tourniquet for Shaw’s leg with his belt and a metal Donald Duck orange juice can he had been drinking from. The man ran to the scene while holding the can, Shaw said, adding that one can bleed to death in 5 minutes if an artery is severed. “It took me eight months to recover,” she said. Shaw then obtained a master’s degree in social work from Catholic University in 1976. Shaw — who wrote mental health columns for newspapers, including The Calvert Recorder, for years — has some more writing to do.
