Huntingtown State Farm agent Ed Paton, left presents a $25,000 check to Robert Hahn, CEO of End Hunger in Calvert County at the Chesapeake Church on Oct. 17. End Hunger in Calvert County is one of 40 winners of the State Farm Assists grants. It is the second year in a row that the charity won the grant, which is voted on by the public. It is also the second Calvert County charity to win the grant in 2019. The Connection, also of Huntingtown, was presented its grant at the Calvert County Fair in September.