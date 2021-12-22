I am vaccinated. For me, it’s an incredibly important thing to do to protect myself, my family, friends, and the community at large. As a journalist, I’ve stayed up to date on the number of cases in my immediate community of Charles County, and well as the overall numbers for the DMV area. I am a proud Marylander who is one of 4.22 million residents who have also gotten the job, which represents 69.8% of the population.
We rank in the top five states for the highest number of residents who have been vaccinated. Only Massachusetts (73.9), New York (71), and New Jersey(69.9) are higher. This is troubling to health and government officials. Here we are upon a second holiday season where the numbers of infections have reached epic proportions in many parts of the country. Some communities have been hit so severely their systems are on the brink of collapse. Large numbers of medical professionals are quitting, getting sick, and dying themselves, pushing an already untenable situation into code red. Some states have called in the national guard to help hospitals cope with the daily influx.
Why is this happening now when so many are vaccinated and the numbers receiving booster shots to ward off Omicron are also increasing? To date, 202 million Americans have been vaccinated which is only 61.4% of the total population- not enough to prevent further outbreaks, hospitalizations, and deaths.
So here we are, nearly 2 years into the pandemic, and the numbers are higher than when there were no vaccines available.
What we can expect in the coming months? Years? Many school systems and universities just this week have announced they are closing and reverting back to distance learning because of continuous outbreaks. Princeton, NY University, Cornell, and others, including Washington, D.C. where COVID is currently ravaging the city, have called the catastrophic numbers “extremely dispiriting.”
Add the holidays into the mix where people are getting together in large numbers, often unmasked and unvaccinated, and it has the potential to turn into a crisis of epic proportions. Health officials are encouraging people to get tested, even if they are vaccinated, and get boosters before visiting with family and friends. There are rapid tests available- if you can manage to find one. Good luck with that, they are sold out everywhere. Let’s hope Biden’s promise to supply the country with a billion rapid tests holds true next month.
I went to the Arundel Mills mall, Maryland’s largest retail shopping center, just a few days ago. I was stunned at the number of people jammed into the space. It was nearly impossible to adhere to physical distancing. To add to the madness, this is also a casino next door. Eyeballing the massive crowds, at least 40% of the shoppers had ZERO masks on. Entire families were with babies, toddlers, and grandparents in tow- a disturbing sight.
Of those who did wear a mask, a significant number didn’t properly wear them– either the nose or mouth was uncovered, or completely down to the chin, rendering them useless. With compliance like this, COVID has the greatest chance to spread unabated.
I reached out to mall management and spoke with General Manager, Gene Condon who stated they “Have postings about their COVID policies throughout the mall, and are adhering to all CDC and local health department protocols.” Cordon referred further questions to their PR agency which did not respond.
As of Monday, Maryland has 621,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 28,541 increase since Dec. 3- the latest numbers available on the state’s website. The statewide positivity rate has increased from 5.43% to 10.27%.