Jason Davis answered the phone call on a whim and little did he know what answering that call would do.
Last fall, Davis of Clinton applied to be on Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, a new television show on INSP hosted by Trace Adkins, at the last minute. He received an email from his friend about a casting call for the show.
The deadline was approaching fast — within 24 hours Jason estimated — so he hopped out of bed and made an audition video.
“When this opportunity came, I just was like, ‘You know what, man, I know I’m not gonna win, I’m not gonna get it. They not even gonna pick me to be on the show, but I’m going to humor them,” said Davis, who rides in Clinton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and occasionally in North Carolina at a family member’s place.
So he sent in the video. And then he got a response.
It was the company asking him for an interview. And then another interview. And later another. After numerous emails and phone calls, Davis said he still didn’t think he was going to get chosen.
One day, a call from a Los Angeles number popped up on his phone. Normally, Davis said, he doesn’t answer a number he doesn’t know.
So when he saw the strange number, he said, “I ain’t answering the phone. Who knows who it is.” The number kept calling, and finally, on one specific day, “I was just mad and the phone rang,” Davis said. So he answered it.
That’s when his adventure began. “I really didn’t know how to feel,” Davis said. “It was just pure excitement.”
Filming for the new series’ first season began in May of 2019, almost six months after Davis applied to be on the show.
Alongside 11 other cowboys and cowgirls, Davis competed in a series of challenges for the chance to win $50,000 worth of cattle, a portable cattle pen, belt buckle and “bragging rights for a lifetime,” said Craig Miller, INSP’s vice president of original programming
Although $50,000 worth of cattle — or about 50 cattle — might not appear to be a large prize, for a cowboy, “this is the gift that keeps on giving,” Miller added. The cattle can be bred over the years which increases the size and value of the herd.
In order to win these prizes, the cowboys must face off in numerous competitions which can involve calf roping, steer stopping and more. They compete in individual challenges to win immunity, and then in team challenges where judges evaluate each cowboy’s leadership skills, ability to work together and “essential cowboy skills,” Miller said.
At the end of the competition, host and singer Adkins eliminates one or two cowboys based on input from the judges.
“It’s very much a typical reality competition show in the sense that it’s gonna contain a lot of the same television tropes that people have grown accustomed to …,” Miller said. “But I think what’s different about it is that this is a reality show that doesn’t really have a sheen on it. These are real, working-class cowboys and, you know, to them, there are some real stakes in play.”
With just a short time away from the show airing, Davis, who’s been a cowboy for 33 years, is “too excited.” It’s been almost a year since he first applied and more than four months since filming.
His favorite part about the whole experience, he said, was meeting everyone.
“All 12 of us got grit flowing through our veins,” he said. “The first 10 minutes on the show, you would’ve thought that like all of us work together.”
Even though everyone came from a different background, “That’s the whole glue that holds everything together,” Davis said. “We’re all cowboys and we’re all cowgirls.”
Even members from outside the cast saw the camaraderie.
Although there was some “sniping” between the competitors, Miller said, “they pretty much all ended up friends which is really, really cool.”
Ultimate Cowboy Showdown will premiere on Monday, Oct. 14, on INSP at 9 p.m. ET.
