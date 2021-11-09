The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
The conference is part of the national Educating America Tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” Alzheimer’s Foundation of America President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. Said in a news release. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” will be a guest speaker and share his family’s personal story of his mother Suna Oz.
Dr. Oz will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family, as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.
Some of the sessions that will be offered include:
• Legal Issues for the Alzheimer’s Patient — Guest speaker Morris Klein will discuss how having the necessary legal documents in place is vital when a family is confronted with a dementia diagnosis and the legal issues faced by those living with the disease, including Medicaid eligibility, special needs planning, guardianships, and drafting essential documents such as powers of attorney, health care advance directives, trusts and wills.
• Putting Your Healthcare Team Together — Guest speaker Mari L. Baxter will discuss how having a strong network is essential for caregivers to reduce stress, prevent burnout, and ultimately provide the best care possible.She will also offer tips on how to build that support structure to aid in caregiving, and for long-term care planning, discuss different long-term care options and their benefits, and details that everyone should know when planning for long-term care.
• Symptoms, Treatment & Research on Alzheimer’s — Guest speaker Paul S. Fishman will provide an overview of Alzheimer’s disease, explain the warning signs, and discuss ongoing Alzheimer’s research and clinical trials, including his recent research involving the therapeutic use of focused ultrasound in the brain.
For more information or to register for the conference, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. For questions about Alzheimer’s disease, call 866-232-8484 or www.alzfdn.org.