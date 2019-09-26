More than 100 military and civilian base personnel and local officials took part in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Heritage Park at Joint Base Andrews to honor the victims and first responders of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“2,996 people died because of 19 terrorists,” said Col. Andrew M. Purath, 11th Wing and JBA commander. “I don’t want those numbers to just become statistics.”
Those in attendance paid their respects with a moment of silence and a salute, as Tech. Sgt. Michael P. Ramos, U.S. Air Force ceremonial brass band trumpeter, performed “To the Colors” and taps.
“It’s important that we don’t forget,” said Chief Master Sgt. Thomas C. Daniels, 11th Wing and JBA command chief. “We have to remind ourselves that we suffered this tragedy, and that we can come together to remember that.”
The writer is an airman 1st class with the 11th Wing Public Affairs.