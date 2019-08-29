The Archdiocese of Washington has announced new Catholic elementary school principals for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, including five new Prince George's County principals. The new principals and their assignments are:
• Holy Redeemer School, College Park - Katrina Fernandez has accepted the position of principal at Holy Redeemer School. Katrina holds a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership, as well as a Bachelor of Education degree in Elementary Education and Psychology and has over thirteen years of experience working in Catholic education, including serving as principal of St. Columba School in Oxon Hill. Katrina said, “A Catholic school’s primary mission and vision should be to educate students effectively and form Disciples of Christ. It is the responsibility of the school leader to provide a path to realizing this vision. As a Catholic school leader, I place an emphasis on high academic standards and a strong Catholic identity. As the principal I will lead by example and be a role model to the faculty, staff, students, and parent community.”
• St. Ambrose School, Cheverly - Shakenya Humphries has accepted the position of principal at St. Ambrose School. Shakenya grew up in the archdiocese and attended elementary school at St. Peter School and high school at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, both in Washington. Before coming to St. Ambrose, Shekenya served as a lead teacher at Washington School for Girls, a Catholic school in Washington. She holds two Master’s degrees in Education. “My mission within Catholic education is to support families and the Church in the mission of laying a Christian foundation of values and purpose under our youths’ feet as a way to steady their future actions. As a Catholic school leader, I hope to provide children the safe and supportive space to learn, explore, test boundaries, and discover who they are within the classroom and larger community,” she said.
• St. Columba School, Oxon Hill - Christine Patton will serve as interim principal at St. Columba School. Christine holds a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Christine is a familiar face to the students and families of St. Columba, having served as assistant principal and a classroom teacher. She was a member of the first graduating class of St. Columba School in 1969, and all three of her children are also graduates of St. Columba. Christine started volunteering at St. Columba when her oldest daughter attended Kindergarten in 1988. Since then, she has held many hats from teacher to member of the leadership team. “I believe my experiences at St. Columba have prepared me to advance to the next chapter in my voyage, to be principal at the school that gave me so much guidance and support both spiritually and professionally throughout my life. I feel now is the time for me to give back to our school community the best way I know how, through service, knowledge , faith, and love of God,” she said.
• St. Mary of the Assumption, Upper Marlboro - Ashley Lewis has accepted the position of principal at St. Mary of the Assumption School. She is a graduate of St. Mary of the Assumption School and Bishop McNamara High School. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Ashley served at St. Mary’s for almost six years in the roles of teacher and assistant principal. In 2016, Ashley’s husband received military orders to serve in Okinawa, Japan. While stationed there, Ashley served as Child Development Center Director and Child Development Services Coordinator for Marine Corps Community Services. Ashley and her family are delighted to return to the area. About her return said, “I can think of no better way to continue my ongoing journey as a member of the Catholic faith than to lead a school so centered in its religious beliefs.”
• St. Mary of Piscataway School, Clinton - Lynsie Reavis will continue this school year in the interim principal role she assumed in December 2018 at St. Mary of Piscataway School. Lynsie has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis in mathematics and a Master’s degree in Educational Administration. Lynsie started at St. Mary’s as a teacher at the school in 2009. “The Church has been a driving force in my life since I was born. As an adult, I know how important it is for me to give back that love and compassion to others. Being the principal of St. Mary's gives me an opportunity to lead with love. I became a teacher to spread God's love with my students. As principal, I can extend God's love to the whole school community. Every decision that I make if rooted in Christ and serving the community,” she said.