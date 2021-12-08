The Board of Public Works approved the last of 31 Community Parks and Playground projects totaling $5 million in grants.
The 31 projects are for new and upgraded outdoor facilities in communities across Maryland.
The budget for fiscal year 2022 Gov. Larry Hogan (R) includes funding for these projects, through which the Maryland Department of Natural Resources provides flexible grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment.
“The Community Parks and Playgrounds Program funds important investments across Maryland,” Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said in a news release. “These projects create greater access to outdoor recreation including nature trails, accessible playgrounds, skate parks, splash pads, and gathering spaces that connect us with our community and our natural surroundings.”
The following Community Parks and Playgrounds Projects were included in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget:
Prince George’s County
Cottage City: Cottage City Tot Lot ($50,000)
Riverdale Park: Field of Dreams Park ($177,750)
Upper Marlboro: Upper Marlboro Community Playground Phase 2 ($199,000)
Calvert County
North Beach: Wetlands Overlook Park Nature Center ($110,000)
St. Mary’s County
Leonardtown: Leonardtown Alley Network ($225,000)
Since its inception, the Community Parks and Playgrounds program has provided more than $79 million in grant funding for about 800 projects.