On Friday, Oct. 18, Bay Community Support Services will hold its 14th Annual Bay-CSS Golf Tournament and a day of one-of-a-kind golfing at the Premiere Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro. The event registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast inside the clubhouse, followed by a Mega-Putt Tournament at 8:40 a.m., then a shotgun start at 9 a.m. All of the proceeds from the event support Bay-CSS’s mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence. Bay Community Support Services provides support in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
This will be a scramble style golf tournament at a challenging but fun golf club with unlimited Ruddy Duck Craft draft beer. Golfers will enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast provided by Starbucks, Panera Bread and Eggcellence. Glory Days Grill in Edgewater is returning to offer a Build-Your-Own Nacho Bar at the turn. Once the tournament is completed, golfers will enjoy a reception in the Grove Restaurant Clubhouse and dine on carved top round and herb roasted chicken.
Enter the Hole-in-One Challenge for a chance to win $10,000.There will also be Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and additional contests hosted by Dixon golf with giveaways, golf swag, and golf balls for all golfers. In addition, there will also be over $15,000 in silent auction, raffle and wine pull prizes.
For more information, visit www.baycss.org/golf or contact the event director, Stephanie Raines, at rainess@baycss.org or 240-309-4046, ext. 316.
This event will help Bay Community Support Services raise funds to support their mission to change the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.