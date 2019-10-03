Riversdale House Museum invites the public to enjoy a Belgian Fall Fest, in partnership with the Embassy of Belgium. Enjoy an afternoon of food, music, children’s activities and more on the grounds of this national historic landmark.
Belgian Fall Fest is from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4811 Riverdale Road in Riverdale. The event is free, but food tickets are $5 each and beverage tickets are $1 each.
The Stier family, the original owners of Riversdale, first came to America in 1794 after fleeing their home country, now Belgium, during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. They left behind a townhouse in Antwerp and two castles just outside the city. In 1800, Henri Joseph Stier purchased 729 acres outside of the thriving port of Bladensburg and began construction on Riversdale in 1801. Two years later, the family took an opportunity to return to Antwerp, but their youngest child, Rosalie, remained at Riversdale with her husband, George Calvert, and their two children.
In honor of Mrs. Calvert’s homeland and her favorite season, Riversdale will host traditional Belgian food and drink vendors. Learn about pannenkoeken (Dutch for pancakes) during a cooking demonstration with the embassy’s chef, Timon Michiels, and peek into the open hearth kitchen where the Riversdale Kitchen Guild will be making speculoos, popular Belgian spice cookies. Enjoy Antwerpse Handjes, a typical Antwerp cookie. Snack on a true taste of Belgium street food with Liège waffles courtesy of Les Caprices de Joelle waffle truck and fries prepared by embassy staff. Walk away with Belgian goodies such as lotus cookies or be a lucky prize winner of a scavenger hunt and photo contest and win great prizes such as a Neuhaus gift basket. Beer tastings will be available courtesy of Duvel Moortgat USA and Delirium USA.
Music will be provided by Karen Ashbrook and Paul Oorts, who specialize in the Belgian dulcimer, and by saxophone students at the University of Maryland, celebrating the inventor of the instrument, Belgian-born Adolphe Sax. Children will enjoy screenings of “The Smurfs,” arts and crafts, and historic games. Self-guided tours of the mansion will be available.