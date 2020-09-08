The Accokeek First Church of God is welcoming sign-ups for a Bible and Leadership institute that will take place via Zoom. Below are the details.
Date: Saturday, September 19.
Venue: Accokeek First Church of God; online, via Zoom.
301-283-2116 / www.accokeekchog.org
Description: The Fall semester of our Bible & Leadership Institute is offering the following classes:
1. How to study and understand the Bible in 5 easy steps: Saturday mornings: 9:00 am
2. Christian Ethics: Saturday mornings: 9:00 am
3. Exalt His Name: Understanding Music and Worship 201: Saturday mornings: 10:00 am
4. You and Your Bible: Saturday mornings: 10:00 am
Registrations are open now up to September 19. To register and learn more about our entire course offerings and benefits, go to: http://www.accokeekchog.org/Bible---Leadership-Institute.html or email to: adminasst@accokeekchog.org. Or call Rose Kitt at (301) 885-8124.
Duration: Eight week semester
Fees for all classes: $45.00 (includes tuition and textbook).