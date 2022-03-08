Blind and visually impaired students from across Maryland and the surrounding region competed in the 13th annual Maryland Regional Braille Challenge on Feb. 5.
Bowie resident Henry Tucker took top honors in the Freshman division, which is for Grades 3-4.
Other winners included Eniola Osunkoya of Perry Hall (Sophomore), Naomi-Jean Mills of Woodbridge, Va. (Junior Varsity) and Sujan Dhakal of Perry Hall (Varsity), who was also the top scorer.
Elizabeth Ricobonno of Baltimore was the most improved participant.
Jeremiah Mude of Nanticoke was the recipient of the Fourth annual Sidney Iubelt Memorial Spirit Award, which was established in memory of the MSB student, who was an avid participant of the Braille Challenge and a champion of the spirit of braille literacy.
Mindy Demaris of Wicomico County was nominated for the Braille Insitute’s 2022 Teacher of the Year in Excellence in Braille Instruction Award.
The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition for blind students in the United States and Canada. During the event, participants ages 4 to 19 competed in five categories requiring them to read and type braille. Each category was designed to test their braille skills in several areas; reading comprehension, braille spelling, chart and graph reading, proofreading and braille speed and accuracy.