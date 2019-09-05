Court Appointed Special Advocates of Prince George’s County will hold its eighth annual “World of Wheels for CASA” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 at DeMatha High School, at 4318 Madison St. in Hyattsville.
This family-friendly event will have a variety of vehicles for participants to explore. Admission is free. Tickets will be on sale to purchase food, moon bounces, carnival games and other fun activities.
There will be a sensory hour scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon to allow participants to enjoy a horn-free experience while exploring the many different vehicles and game stations.
For more information, contact Montré Dupreee by email at volunteer@pgcasa.org or by phone at 301-209-0491.