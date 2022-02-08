The Children’s Guild School of Prince George’s County recently announced two new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math initiatives to be launched for students.
The Makerspace Project engages middle school and high school students with Autism Spectrum Disorder or multiple disabilities in introductory engineering by building an inclusive community of neurodiverse and neurotypical families, peers, and special education teachers and made possible by a generous donation from a student’s parent.
Engineering for US All is the first-of-its-kind, national initiative designed to introduce engineering design principles to a new generation of students.
“We are thrilled to be offering our students both of these innovative and engaging STEM initiatives and bring engineering disciplines into our school,” Jay Gregorio, an instructional coach at The Children’s Guild School of Prince George’s County, said in a news release. “Our goal is to use the engineering design process and demonstrate skills in creative problem solving, collaborating with others, and presenting work in public. We hope to empower our students with autism spectrum disorder and increase their engagement in hands-on engineering activities, improve independent skills, engineering identity, and self-confidence.”
The Engineering for US All course empowers, engages, and excites students to use what they know and find what they are passionate about to take control and boldly influence the world. Empowerment is built through an awareness of engineering in everyday life, the diversity of engineers, and by interrogating and emphasizing how engineering is embedded in society. This curriculum is currently being used in two of The Children’s Guild School of Prince George’s County high school classrooms.
The Makerspace Project will be integrated with the science curriculum and include several age-appropriate, disability responsive, independent, and team-based engineering design activities that help students progress from learning basic science process skills to more challenging engineering skills and self-efficacy.
Makerspace is a dedicated space inside the high school science classroom equipped with 3D printers, design software, workstations, individualized tools, science and engineering kits and equipment for engineering design and STEM projects.
The Children’s Guild School of Prince George’s County is the first special education school to participate, made possible by a National Science Foundation grant managed by the University of Maryland.
The Children’s Guild School, which is a private special education day school for ages 5 to 21 who have emotional disabilities, autism, intellectual disabilities, and multiple disabilities is excited differs from other special education schools in the way they think about their students utilizing their Transformation Education philosophy, which fosters flexibility in the way the school operates, is managed and the way the faculty think and act.
The school, which is approved by the Maryland State Department of Education, uses a holistic approach to learning ensures each student is treated as an individual rather than forced to adapt to the organization’s program and valued for their unique strengths and feels cared for, with a whole team supporting them and celebrating their progress.
For more information, go to https://childrensguildschools.org/pgc/.