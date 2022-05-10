Taylor Hillary Boykins
Ernest Johnson
The Maryland Chorale Society will hold its 50th anniversary celebration 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Mount Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike in Forestville.
The concert will feature some of the chorale society’s most beloved works which showcase its range and diversity.
Featured artists will be guest conductor Ernest Johnson and mezzo soprano Taylor Hillary Boykins.
Artistic Director Douglas Buchanan will hold a free pre-concert discussion titled The Half Note prior to the concert that will focus on the music’s historical context.
Masks and proof of vaccination required. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students, free for ages 10 and younger. For more information, go to https://maryland-choral-society.ticketleap.com/50th/dates/May-15-2022_at_0400PM.
