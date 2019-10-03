Above left, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher M. Yevchak, Air Force District of Washington command chief, speaks at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13. Yevchak was the guest speaker for the AFRH’s 72nd Air Force birthday celebration for residents and AFDW airmen. Above right, Yevchak, Airman First Class Keyshawn Frazier, AFDW’s youngest airman, and Humphrey Rourk, the Armed Forces Retirement Home’s oldest sirman, right to left, cut a cake during the 72nd Air Force birthday event at the Armed Force Retirement Home in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13.