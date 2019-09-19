Competing of the minds: Air Force Spark Tank 2020 open for submissions

The 2019 Air Force Spark Tank competition judges Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, Mark Cuban and George Steinbrener IV pose for a group photo with the Spark Tank winner during the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 28. Spark Tank is a chance to celebrate Air Force risk-takers, idea makers and entrepreneurs who refuse to accept the status quo and have determined their own fate by developing solutions that make it easier for the Air Force to bring the very best to the fight.