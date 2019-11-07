Creative Suitland, a new arts hub in southern Prince George’s County, will be hosting Thrive Market, a holistic wellness market in collaboration with The Capital Market at 20743.
The entire afternoon’s celebration, one of many soft opening launches planned by Creative Suitland, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4719 Silver Hill Road in Suitland.
As part of those activities, from 2 to 4 p.m., four local poets — Diane Wilbon Parks, Patrick Washington, Sylvia Dianne “Ladi Di” Beverly and Hiram Larew — will read and discuss the poems that they recently wrote after visiting historic Woodlawn in Fairfax, Va. Built in the early 1800s on land owned by George Washington, Woodlawn Estate Plantation was constructed and maintained by more than 90 slaves. The story of those who were enslaved and their community is largely unknown.
In describing Voices of Woodlawn the four poets said, “Each of us wrote differently about the Voices of Woodlawn. Some of our poems call out like bells held up high, clanged with force and anger. Others sound like chimes held close to the heart and soul, full of sadness. Finally, some are like gongs, held out ahead and struck with pride as if we’re on a march into the future. Combined, all of our poems ring deep and true.”
For more information about Creative Suitland visit creativesuitland.org/about.
Tickets for the Nov. 23 Thrive Market event, in which Voices of Woodlawn will be presented, are $5 each and may be purchased at the door or online at creativesuitland.org/upcoming.