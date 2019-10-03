As part of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s National Day of Service, the Harmony Hall Chapter of Fort Washington will be conducting a litter cleanup along the Potomac River, according to a news release from the organization.
The cleanup will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Accokeek Creek in Piscataway Park, at 2613-2687 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek.
Families, individuals, students seeking service hours and all others are invited to participate.
“From the parking area, you’ll stroll across marshlands that are home to an abundance of native plants and wildlife. The boardwalk also provides for a great view of Mount Vernon as it leads you further along the Potomac towards Mockley Point,” said Deanna Lutz, regent of the Harmony Hall Chapter. “This stunningly beautiful location is positioned at a bend in the Potomac River where, in 2010 an innovative ‘Living Shoreline’ was constructed to protect and stabilize the shoreline. It is also here, as the river makes its turn at Piscataway Park, that pounds of litter are deposited onto the Maryland shoreline each year,”
Volunteers are invited to join in the cleanup. “The more, the merrier!” Lutz said. “Together, our time here will be time well spent leaving a positive impact on our community!”
Gloves and trash bags will be available.
In the event of inclement weather, monitor the chapter’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/HarmonyHallDAR, on the day of the cleanup for news of cancellation and rescheduling.
For more information, call 301-246-0076.