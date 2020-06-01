DAR makes masks for veterans, elderly

The Harmony Hall chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is lending a helping hand to healthcare and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that area residents and facilities have more protective wear resources to face the threat of the pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.
As of May 22, the four mask makers of Harmony Hall Chapter DAR in Fort Washington, have sewn and donated masks to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bonnie Blink Maryland Masonic Home and others in need around the community such Chestnut Oaks Senior Living Community in Fort Washington, ensuring that no resident will have to go without a mask.
“While chapter meetings have been suspended during this time of Stay at Home, serving those in our community remains a priority,” Deanna Lutz, regent of the Harmony Hall chapter, said in the release. “We know these are tough times for everyone and the members of the chapter want to do whatever we could to help.”
Nationwide, DAR chapters from all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative with more than 430,000 masks already being donated and tens of thousands more produced every day to be distributed in local communities.
"I am exceptionally proud of what DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR president general, said in the release. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
To learn more about the DAR and the work of the Harmony Hall Chapter, visit www. harmonyhall.marylanddar.org.