DAR recognizes Native American Heritage Month

The Port Tobacco Daughters of the American Revolution recently gathered with members of the local Piscataway Conoy Tribe. The two groups were recently recognized through a proclamation from the Board of Charles County Commissioners declaring November to be Native American Heritage Month. From left are Joan Senter, state chairperson of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution American Indians, Port Tobacco Chapter; Ann Chess immediate past regent Port Tobacco Chapter; Joyce Edelen, regent Port Tobacco Chapter; Dianna Harley-Penny, secretary/treasurer, Piscataway Conoy Tribe; Mario Harley vice chairman, Piscataway Conoy Tribe; Linda Rollins member, Port Tobacco Chapter; Judith Merrick corresponding secretary, Port Tobacco Chapter; and Francis Gray, tribal chairman, Piscataway Conoy Tribe.