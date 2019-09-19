The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights will hold a workshop on “Disabilities and Reasonable Accommodations in the Workplace: Awareness, Etiquette and Law” from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Prince George’s County government building, at 1801 McCormick Drive, Room 140, in Upper Marlboro.
The workshop includes an in-depth review of applicable disability-related laws and reasonable accommodations in the workplace.
The workshop will discuss relevant statistics, current trends as well as appropriate etiquette, language and behavior when interacting with persons with disabilities.
This engaging workshop full of information and is open to the public.
It is ideal for employers, managers, supervisors, human resource and employee relations staff in the private, non-profit and public sectors.
Workshop content includes:
• Applicable laws and definitions.
• Reasonable accommodations.
• Exclusions under federal law.
• Elements of an employment discrimination case and possible defenses for employers.
• Current case law and common workplace scenarios.
• Best practices, appropriate language and information to better understand common mental and physical disabilities in the workplace.
Registration is required and seating is limited.
Everyone who attends the full session shall receive a certificate of attendance. Each attendee must register separately online.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/disabilities-reasonable-accommodations-in-the-workplace-registration-68181967099.
Workshop trainers are from the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights’ General Counsel’s Office and the Education and Outreach Department. For accommodation needs or more information, email Tara Taylor at tara.taylor@maryland.gov.