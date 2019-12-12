Senior pastor the Rev. Gerald Folsom and the members at the Hemingway Memorial A.M.E. Church in District Heights celebrated 69 years of rich church history that started in Prince George’s County in Chapel Oaks in 1950, according to a church news release.
The Nov. 10 event was attended by hundreds of family, friends and many local government officials.
County Executive Angela Alsobooks sent a letter to congratulate the church on its’69 year achievement.
Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Alisha Braveboy, Prince George’s Police Department Chief Hank Stawinski, State Sen. Melanie Griffith, Dels. Dereck Davis, Nick Charles and Jazz Lewis, Prince George’s County Councimanl at-Large Calvin Hawkins, Clerk of Court Mahasin El Amin, Sonya Williams and Belinda Queen of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, District Heights Mayor Eddie Martin and Vice Mayor Jonathan Medlock and Mayor Eugene Grant of Seat Pleasant were all present to present letters, citations and proclamations marking the event.
Folsom’s brother in ministry, Rev. Krishnan Natesan, senior pastor of Love A.M.E. Church, served as the guest speaker for the event. Folsom’s sister in ministry, Rev. Kini Wiggins Spady, pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church in the Republic of Suriname in South America along with several members of the Prince George’s County Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity were also in attendance to support this occasion.
Each year, the combined usher boards of Hemingway extends its service to the community by collecting new coats and have them blessed prior to distribution to children in need who attend District Heights and Melwood elementary schools.
School board members Williams and Queen stood proxy for the students while Folsom prayed a blessing over the coats and the children who will receive them. The pastor noted that each coat given has a Scripture in the pocket. The apstor and combined usher boards said they are truly grateful for the generosity of those who contributed coats and they look forward increasing the number next year.
The history of the church began on Nov. 5, 1950, when a small group of Christians – Raymond and Eunice Johnson along with their foster daughters, Loretta and Geneva Judkins; Bertha Greer; Henry and Henrietta Bradley; and Mary L. Green – had a vision of a place to worship in the historic community of Chapel Oaks.
This small group first met in the home of Katie Williams at 61st and Sheriff Road in Chapel Oaks and it was in her honor that the mission was named the Williams Mission.
In early 1951, the mission was moved to the home of Mary L. Green on 57th Place in Chapel Oaks.
In the new setting, the following persons became members: Gladys Taylor, Samuel and Hannah Carr, Lucy Hart, Charles Green, Henry L. McDonald, Alfonso L. Sutton, Rosa Gause, Clarence and Georgia Lindsay, Gertrude Lane, Dorothy Hosley, and several others from the Chapel Oaks and neighboring communities.
The church was incorporated on Aug. 22, 1952, when it was renamed Hemingway Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church in honor of Bishop Lawrence Hemingway. In 1999, the church relocated to Gateway Boulevard in District Heights, where it stands today in service to the community and to proclaim God’s vision for the church.