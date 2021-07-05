The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is showing military families that it matters where they shop, allowing more time to pay for electronics during back-to-school season.
From July 2 through Sept. 2, exchange shoppers can use layaway to hold tax-free purchases of computers, notebooks, tablets and iPads — items that are not typically eligible for the program.
“Technology is evolving quickly and having the right tablet or computer can be critical to academic achievement,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s layaway program is an affordable, practical way for students to stay on top of their studies.”
A $3 service fee and a deposit of 15% are required to hold items on layaway. Items must be picked up by Sept. 2. Shoppers can visit customer service at their exchange for complete details.