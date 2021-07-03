Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (Md-5th) announced the names of 12 Fifth District students appointed to the United States Service Academies.
“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding Fifth District students for their appointments and scholarships, and am honored to nominate them,” Hoyer said in a news release. “Each one of them will bring exceptional talent, perspective, and dedication to the Service Academies. I join in thanking them for their service to their nation and wish them the best of luck in their future military careers.”
The students, who were nominated by Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.
Hoyer also announced two student recipients of the ROTC scholarship, which allows Members of Congress to nominate up to five candidates who were not offered an appointment to a military service academy.
The following Fifth District students received appointments: Shawn Bell (Prince George’s, Army ROTC Congressional Scholarship)
Joshua Doughty (Charles, U.S. Naval Academy)
Shawna Ganley (Calvert, U.S. Air Force Academy)
Kara Hunt (Anne Arundel, U.S. Naval Academy)
Leondre Ingram (Prince George’s, U.S. Air Force Academy)
Thomas Joseph (Anne Arundel, U.S. Naval Academy)
Andrew Kraske (Prince George’s, U.S. Military Academy)
Ryan Lowe (St. Mary’s, U.S. Naval Academy)
Joseph Lusby (Calvert, U.S. Naval Academy)
Jeremiah Malbon (Prince George’s, U.S. Military Academy)
Joseph Oster (Calvert, U.S. Naval Academy)
Kouassi Pone (Calvert, U.S. Military Academy)
Alexander Raymond (Charles County, Army ROTC Congressional Scholarship)
Danielle Sullivan (Charles, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy)