Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation, has announced that registration has opened for the ICB Basketball League 2019-2020 season, for boys and girls ages 5 to 17.
Registration opened last Saturday on a first come, first served basis. To register, visit any local M-NCPPC Community Center with the following documents:
• Birth certificate
• Registration fee of $60, paid by cash, check, credit card or money order
• Valid center ID card (must be valid through league play dates)
• Sports Program Conduct Regulations Form signed by parent or guardian
A player's age as of Dec. 31 will be used to determine the age group in which the child shall compete. Practice begins Nov. 4, 2019.
The league plays Saturdays from Jan. 4 to Feb. 29.
For more information, call any local M-NCPPC Community Center or the Southern Area Office at 301-203-6000.