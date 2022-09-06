Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Awards

Kent Island Elementary student Rhys Goodloe, 2021 first place winner in the K-2 category, with media specialist Danielle Lowe.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office is inviting students to help promote peacemaking by submitting artwork for the 17th annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. The contest is open to all Maryland students in kindergarten through eighth grade to help celebrate national Conflict Resolution Month in October and Conflict Resolution Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, which is also the entry deadline.

Students are asked to create bookmarks with the theme of resolving or preventing conflicts. Topics include peer mediation, apologizing, respecting differences, talking things out, solving problems together, listening, tolerance, diversity, inclusion, building peace, and alternatives to violence. The contest allows for teachers, parents, and students to discuss ways to resolve conflicts peacefully.