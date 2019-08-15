The continued growth of the Maryland Lottery and the state’s six casinos combined to contribute a record-breaking total of $1.311 billion to the state in Fiscal Year 2019. Together, the lottery and casinos support a wide variety of good causes, including education, public health and safety, the environment, veterans’ organizations and the state’s horse racing industry.
The Maryland Lottery set a new all-time sales record, which in turn drove a record-setting mark of $593.1 million in profit to the state. In addition, all-time records were established for prizes to players, retailer commissions and instant ticket sales.
Casino gaming revenue contributed a record $717.5 million to the state, including an all-time high of $542.7 million to the Maryland Education Trust Fund.
The combined total of $1.311 billion in state contributions is a 4.7% increase from the previous record of $1.252 billion in Fiscal Year 2018. Meanwhile, the agency’s operating expenses remained low at 3.5% of sales on the lottery side, and 1.0% of total gaming revenues for the casino program.
The lottery’s sales for FY19 totaled $2.197 billion, beating last year’s record of $2.043 billion by 7.5%. The state’s casinos also set a new record of $1.760 billion in gaming revenue.
“We’re pleased to be able to report on new records, but equally, we’re proud to serve as a vital source of revenue for the state,” said Gordon Medenica,, Maryland lottery and gaming director. “We are extremely grateful for the efforts of our employees, our retailers, our vendors and our casino partners. The hard work continues as we move forward into a new year.”
Governor Larry Hogan (R) congratulated Maryland Lottery and Gaming for its strong fiscal-year performance.
“The $1.3 billion generated by the casinos and the Lottery provides funding for essential state programs that our citizens rely on every day,” Hogan said. “Education is our top priority, and with the passage of the lockbox amendment last year, our students and classrooms will benefit from a contribution of nearly $543 million to the Education Trust Fund.”
The lottery’s $2.197 billion in sales fueled an all-time record of $1.362 billion in prizes paid to players, a 9.3% increase from the previous record of $1.247 billion in prizes during FY18. The lottery paid an average of more than $3.7 million a day in prizes to players during FY19.
Retailers earned an all-time high of $165.5 million from sales and cashing commissions, a 7.7% increase from the previous record of $153.7 million set in FY2018. On average, lottery retailers earned nearly $37,000 in commissions. The lottery has 4,500 retail locations across the state.
For the fifth consecutive year, sales of instant tickets set an all-time record, totaling $812.4 million, an 8.2% increase from the previous high of $750.9 million set in FY18.
Fueled by a record $1.537 billion jackpot in October 2018, sales of Mega Millions set a record of $137.7 million. The total was a 6.4% increase from the previous mark of $129.4 million in FY08 and a 55.4% increase from the FY18 total of $88.6 million.
The lottery’s most popular draw game, Pick 4, set an all-time sales record of $312.2 million, a 5.4% increase from the $296.2 million figure established in FY2018. Racetrax, a computer-animated horse racing simulation game, also set an all-time sales record of $211.2 million, increasing 9.7% from the previous mark of $192.6 million set in FY2018.
Total gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos in FY2019 was $1.760 billion, beating last year’s figure by $81.4 million, or 4.9%.
The all-time record contribution to the Education Trust Fund of $542.7 million was an increase of $46.0 million, or 9.3%, from FY18. The ETF supports early childhood education, public elementary and secondary education, public school construction and capital improvement projects. Since the state’s first casino opened in 2010, more than $3.0 billion has been contributed to the Education Trust Fund.
FY19 casino revenue was also contributed to the following beneficiaries:
• Local aid: $92.8 million, divided between local impact grants and local jurisdictions.
• Maryland’s horse racing industry: $76.6 million, divided between the Racetrack Facility Renewal and Horse Racing Purse Dedication accounts.
• Responsible gaming programs: $5.3 million.
Since its inception in 1973, Maryland Lottery and Gaming has contributed more than $16.7 billion to the state and paid more than $26.9 billion in prizes to players.