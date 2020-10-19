Prince George’s County continues to work hard to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to provide this week’s distribution locations for prepared meals and groceries through our Stand Up & Deliver Program:
Friday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m.
Victory Grace Center/Port Towns Elementary School – 4351 58th Avenue, Bladensburg (Groceries)
St. Paul Church – 6419 Marlboro Pike, Forestville (Groceries)
Beltsville Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 4220 Ammendale Road, Beltsville (Prepared Meals).
First Baptist Church of District Heights — 7234 Lansdale Street, District Heights (Prepared Meals).
Saturday, Oct. 24
First Baptist Church of Highland Park at 9:00 a.m. — 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover (Prepared Meals)
Ebenezer Church of God at 11:30 a.m. — 7550 Buchanan Street, Landover Hills (Groceries).
Additional food distribution locations can be found on our website by clicking here. This map is updated regularly. If you are able to make a contribution to our Stand Up & Deliver program, please click here to donate.