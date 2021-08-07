On the U.S. Coast Guard’s 231st birthday, Navy Federal Credit Union joined forces with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Association (AuxA) to launch a give-and-get campaign to benefit the U.S. Coast Guard community. Running from August 15 through October 15, Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers and their family members who join Navy Federal will receive $25 for becoming a member and the credit union will donate $25 to the AuxA.
“We are looking forward to welcoming more Coast Guard Auxiliarists to our Navy Federal family and giving back in their honor,” said Carrie Foran Sepulveda, Vice President of Membership at Navy Federal. “The commitment these servicemembers have made to our country is deeply appreciated.”
AuxA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization devoted to providing financial management and resources to ensure that the Coast Guard Auxiliary can always fulfill its mission no matter the Federal budget status. AuxA also supports the vital and essential educational and outreach materials to the 24,000 volunteers of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
“We are very excited to ‘Welcome Aboard’ Navy Federal Credit Union as a partner with AuxA,” said Alex Malewski, National Commodore Coast Guard Auxiliary and Chairman of AuxA. “We thank them for their salute to our members who serve as volunteers in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.”
Navy Federal’s field of membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. With over 10 million members worldwide, the credit union stands ready to be the most preferred and trust financial institution serving the military and their families. To learn more about membership eligibility and join the credit union, visit www.navyfederal.org/membership.
About Coast Guard Auxiliary Association
The Coast Guard Auxiliary was founded by Congress with “The Coast Guard Reserve Act of 1939.” The Coast Guard knew that WWII would need citizen volunteers with vessels that could be trained to Coast Guard standards and patrol the Atlantic Coast. Over 50,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary served in WWII Coast to Coast. Today with 24,000 members, the Coast Guard Auxiliary is the largest maritime volunteer organization in the world and is a “force multiplier” for the U.S. Coast Guard. Trained Auxiliarists serve in every Coast Guard mission except for law enforcement.
Every member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary is a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Association, a not-for-profit organization that provides the financial management and resources to ensure that the Coast Guard Auxiliary can always fulfill its mission no matter the Federal budget status.