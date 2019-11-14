All Department of Parks and Recreation community centers, arts, and sports facilities in Prince George’s County will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving Day. Facilities will operate on the following schedule on Friday, Nov. 29, with administrative offices remaining closed:
• Indoor pool complexes - open
• Outdoor pool complexes - closed
• Regional parks - open
• Historic sites/rentals - rentals only open
• Community centers and arts centers - open
• Senior activity centers - closed
• Sports facilities - open
For more details, see the full holiday schedule at www.pgparks.com/1341/Holiday-Schedule.