The Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation has offerings of activities, events, exhibits, performing arts and more planned throughout he county for Black History Month. This year is inspired by the national theme – “African Americans and The Vote” –, which speaks to the continuous struggle on the part of both black men and women for the right to vote.
The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees and protects the right of women to vote. In honor of this milestone, the Department invites people to experience their Black History Month exhibition, “Black Women & Politics: To the Ballot and Beyond,” which explores the ways that black women have engaged in politics before and after gaining the right to vote.
This year’s exhibition looks at the history of black women in the fight for suffrage and beyond. From black women leaders in the antebellum suffrage movement to the election of the first black woman as county executive in Prince George’s County, this exhibit explores the ways that black women have engaged in electoral politics before and after gaining the right to vote.
The gallery exhibit is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, from now through March 29. This exhibit is curated by the M-NCPPC Black History Program. Guided tours are available for schools and community groups. To schedule a tour, contact the M-NCPPC Black History Program at Abraham Hall at 240-264-3415 or blackhistory@pgparks.com.
For more information, visit www.pgparks.com/1378/Black-History.