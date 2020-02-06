PGCC hosts private screening of Black History Month special

Prince George’s Community College, Comcast and the Smithsonian Channel will hoold a private premiere screening the the Black History Month special, “Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at PGCC’s Center for Performing Arts, at 301 Largo Road in Largo, according to a Smithsonian Channel news release.
The event will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a screening and panel discussion beginning at 7:15 p.m. with panelists Cathleen Lewis curator at athe Department of Space History, National Air and Space Museum, and Dan Wolf, executive producer, Smithsonian Channel.
According to the release, “The race to get to space is long over, but buried in time is the revelatory story of the world’s first black astronauts. For many Americans, the 20th-century Space Race was a Cold War competition over rocketry and technological feats, but the world’s two superpowers were also engaged in another high-stakes race – one whose impact is still being felt today. ‘Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier’ examines the crucial moment when America’s history of racial prejudice became a critical vulnerability in the effort to win hearts and minds around the globe. Confronting a Soviet foe determined to show that communism was the face of the future, the U.S. would need a new generation of astronauts.”
“Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier” will premiere at 8 p.m. on Monday Feb. 24, on the Smithsonian Channel.
The trailer for the movie can be found online at appbox.sho.com/sm7rzhfg.